LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl.

15-year-old Dakera Skinner was last seen on Sunday, October 13 in Lynchburg. She was last wearing a white spaghetti-strap shirt and black and white pants.

Dakera has brown hair, brown eyes, is about 5′2″, and weighs around 100 lbs.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact LPD at 434-455-5842.