ROANOKE, Va. – Pediatric pneumonia cases requiring hospitalization are up 30% in Central Virginia, according to the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

Symptoms to look out for in your kid include high fever and trouble breathing.

Parents should make sure to keep children up to date on all of their childhood vaccines, including the pneumococcal vaccine.

As always, health experts recommend washing your hands and getting your flu shot.