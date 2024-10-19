Skip to main content
Local News

Two displaced, one injured after Southeast Roanoke fire

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Fire, Roanoke
A photo of a Roanoke Fire and EMS crew after extinguishing a fire. (Copyright 2024 by Roanoke Fire & EMS Department - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – Two people were displaced, and one person was injured after a fire in Southeast Roanoke early this morning.

Roanoke Fire-EMS Department said they were notified of a structure fire on the 1500 block of Queen Ann Drive SE around 2:25 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the building, and they upgraded the call to a working fire.

Authorities said they were able to extinguish the fire at around 2:36 a.m. on the second floor. One person was taken for treatment after receiving non-life-threatening injuries, and two people were displaced. A dog was also evacuated from an adjacent apartment.

Roanoke Fire-EMS also thanked Firefighter/EMT Bartlebaugh, as this was his first fire in the City of Roanoke.

Teams are still working to discover the origin of the fire. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.

