LIST: 2024 Halloween, fall events happening in Central, Southwest Virginia

The spooky season is here and many of you are looking for fang-tastic festivities to get in the Halloween spirit.
That’s why we’re working for you on a list of events happening in our coverage area that’ll give you “pumpkin” to talk about.
Events from Oct. 21 - Oct. 27
- Oct. 23, 2024, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m: Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics at the Grandin Theatre. Enjoy a candlelight dinner to get into the Halloween spirit. Admission ranges from $38 to $53.
- Oct. 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m: Serial Killer Trivia at Scuffle Hill Brewing. Love true crime? Test your knowledge of real-life horror stories!
- Oct. 24 at 12 p.m. and Oct. 27 at 11:30 a.m. - 22nd Annual Halloween Bash: This event will be hosted by Lake Sugar Tree Motorsports Park. Click here to learn more.
- Spooktacular Haunted Chairlift Rides at Wintergreen Resort on Oct. 24, 25, 26 and Nov. 1 and 2
- Now until Oct. 25, 2024: Haunted History Tour at the Natural Bridge State Park. There is a 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. tour that will reoccur weekly on Fridays.
- Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m: Boos & Brews at Explore Park. Come out in your best costume for live music by the Dundies, craft beer and yummy food!
- Oct. 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m: 24th annual Pumpkinfest at Salem Farmers Market. There will be a Trick-or-Treat zone, inflatables, carnival games and more. Admission is $5 and kids 15 and under are free.
- Oct. 25 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m: Hallo”Wine” at Believeau Farm - Winery. Wear your favorite costume and compete for prizes in their costume contest. There will be music for you to enjoy as well!
- Oct. 25, 2024 to Oct. 26, 2024: Historic Fincastle Ghost Tour. Have some spooktacular fun by taking a ghostly walk through the shadowy streets of Fincastle. Highlights of the evening include a walk through the cemetery, a peek inside the Early Cabin, and lots of great stories to keep you entertained. The event is family-friendly!
- Oct. 25, 2024 at 6:30 p.m: Spooky S’mores and Fireside Tales at Waid Park in Rocky Mount. Enjoy a magical evening of tales and free treats!
- Oct. 25 from 7 to 9 p.m: Caffeinate and Create Halloween Costume Sip and Paint Party at the Ground Floor. Enjoy a warm cup of goodness or spirits while painting with the Mix and More Artist and team. Enjoy your first drink on them. There will also be a special prize for the best costume.
- Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m: Rose Gold’s Spooktacular - this event will feature a lot of spooky fun for the entire family. There will be vendors, goodies, a photo area, crafts, retails sales and more.
- Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. - “The Nightmare Before Christmas” A Halloween Party Pop-Up: The Flying Fox crew is kicking off Halloween weekend with a dance party. Costumes are not required but are encouraged!
- Oct. 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m: Trunk-or-Treat at Children First Pediatrics - Join them for a ghoulish good time. Costumes are encouraged!
- Oct. 25 Ghost Walk, It Happened in Lowesville” - The Amherst County Museum and Historical Society is set to host a one-hour spirited tour. The museum is located at 154 S. Main Street in Amherst. Tour times are 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 6:20 p.m., 6:40 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:20 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Amherst’s Halloween Bash: This spooktacular event is free and open to the public. It’ll feature trunk-or-treating, a dance party and lots of refreshments. There will also be a costume contest for all ages.
- Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. - Mayhem on Main Street: Wytheville is hosting community events and fun for the whole family on Main Street!
- Oct. 26 from 4 to 7 p.m: The Halloween Boo Bash at the Martinsville-Henry County Family YMCA. It’s a fun, family-friendly Halloween event with spooky activities, treats and excitement for all ages.
- Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. to 10 p.m: Bonez & Booz at the Virginia Museum of Natural History. The Halloween and fall festivals will include fire performances, magic shows, stilt walkers, carnival games, food trucks, a beer garden and more.
- Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m: Halloween Hayride around Jack Dalton Park. This is a free event and the hayride will get spookier as the night goes on. Trunk-or-treating will be offered in the parking lot.
- Oct. 26 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. - Halloween Costume Party at Scuffle Hill Brewing: Wear a costume and enjoy country and rock performed by Andy Burnette and Jake Earles. You will also receive 10% off.
- Oct. 26 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Halloween Party ft. Bryan Knowles Band at the Woodridge Farm Brewery: There will be a costume contest at the band’s 9 p.m. break, with prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.
- Oct. 26 from 8:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Getting Scary on the Huckleberry: The event is free and open to ages 10 and under but you’re asked to register. It’ll kick off with a kid’s fun run at 8:45 a.m., which will be immediately followed by the 5K Run/Walk. There will also be a trunk-or-treat from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Oct. 26 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. - Haunted Maze: The Martinsville YMCA will be transformed into a haunted maze, where terror waits at every turn. Funds will go toward future leaders’ club events and activities.
- Oct. 26, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m: Monster Motor Mash at the Virginia Museum of Transportation. There will be an education corner with games and a slime lab demo, outdoor games, treat scavenger hunt, magic shows and food!
- Oct. 26, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m: Zoo Boo at Mill Mountain Zoo. Spooky meets educational in the company of the zoo’s beloved Amanda Panda. Costumes are encouraged and kids will have a chance to learn about the animals at Mill Mountain Zoo!
- Oct. 26 at 7 p.m: 18th Annual Into the Darkness Night Trail Run. The course will take you through 4 miles of Explore Park.
- Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m: Big Lick Forever Halloween Bash. Put on your best Gotham City costume and show off your inner hero or villain in honor of Batman’s battle against Two-Face and the Riddler. There will be a costume contest and live music!
- Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m: Halloween Murder Mystery - Fables & Feathers Winery. In this interactive murder mystery event, you will play a character, solve clues and interrogate all of the suspects. Admission is $30 to $35 with early bird pricing.
- Oct. 26 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Howl-O-Ween - Dogs Night Out at Mast General Store. It’s time to bring the dogs out for a fang-tastic time.
- Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m: Main Street Trick-or-Treating on Main Street Salem. There will be a small business trick-or-treating. Businesses will have a pumpkin placed in their window if they are participating.
- Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Martin’s Halloween Street Party 2024. This year’s party will feature two stages and three bands.
- Oct. 26 from 7 p.m. Movies in the Outfield - The Nightmare Before Christmas at 1004 Texas Street in Salem, Virginia.
- Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m: Spooktacular Saturday at Explore Park. Will feature pumpkin carving, a costume contest, a treetop quest, a twilight zipline and more.
- Oct. 26 at 9 a.m: The annual West End Center for Youth Spooky Sprint 5K kicks off at 9 a.m., starting in Wasena Park. The costume check-in begins at 8:30 a.m.
- Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. The Dead Reckoning - Frankenstein Halloween Party. This year’s theme is Frankenstein. There will be a costume contest and prizes!
- Now to Oct. 27 recurring weekly on Saturday and Sunday: Jeter Farm Fall Festival and Country Store
- Oct. 27 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m: Halloween Murder Mystery, Historic Fishburn Mansion. This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues and interrogate all of the suspects. Tickets are $45 per person and will include Halloween-theme snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.
Events from Oct. 28 - Oct. 31
- Oct. 29 from 3 to 5:30 p.m: Downtown Vinton Trick or Treating. Admission is free!
- Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m: Trick or Treat at Lancerlot Sports from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Oct. 31 at 7 p.m: Boo-Grass! with Into the Fog and Dark Moon Hollow. Into the Fog and Dark Moon Hollow are set to grace the stage at The Spot on Kirk.
- Oct. 31 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m: Halloween Happenings at Claytor Lake. Enjoy a day of spooky fun, including hayrides, games, crafts, face painting and a community-based Trunk-or-Treat. Costumes are encouraged. The state park parking fee is $7.
- Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m: Halloween Murder Mystery at Crab Du Jour in Roanoke. Come out and use your detective skills to solve a crime!
- Oct. 31 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m: Halloween Trick-or-Treat Guided Adult Tour. Come dressed in your favorite Halloween costume for a one-hour adult-guided tour of the hidden spaces of the Taubman Museum of Art.
- Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Uptown Martinsville Trick-or-Treat: Merchants and neighboring organizations will celebrate Halloween with a trick-or-treat. Kids 12 and under are encouraged to attend. It’ll take place down Church and Main Streets.
- Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Trick-or-Treat at the Old Courthouse: There is no charge to join in on the fun and children of all ages are invited!
- Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Downtown Treat Trail: Bring the little ones to Town Hall for indoor trick-or-treating. There will also be a separate route to the IT department’s “Spooky Hallway.”
- Oct. 31 Truck-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Monelison Volunteer Fire Department: There will be music, candy and trucks for all to enjoy.
- Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m: Inaugural Trunk or Treat at the Historic Boones Mill Depot in the parking lot adjacent to the Depot. Prizes will be given out for the best-decorated cars. Winners will be decided by participating trick or treaters.
- Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Market Monster Mash in Danville: A fun way to see all the spooky costumes is to have a trunk set up in our trunk-or-treat at the Market Monster Mash!
- Oct. 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Trunk or Treat at C&O Railway Heritage Center. The “Little C&O” will be running for $5 per person.
Events ending after Oct. 31
- Now until Nov. 2: Terror Manor, one of the latest haunted houses in the Star City. All children under 16 must have a parent with them.
- Now until Nov.3: Sinkland Farms 33rd Annual Pumpkin Festival in Christiansburg. The festival will be recurring weekly on Sunday, Friday and Saturday and will feature activities, live music, food trucks, arts & craft vendors, a 5-acre corn maze and more.
Is there an event we missed? Send an email to jotey@wsls.com and we can add it to our list.