CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – If you’re driving along I-77N in Caroll County, expect delays.

VDOT is reporting a vehicle fire at the 6.6-mile marker.

At this time, the north left shoulder, left lane and center lane are closed.

There’s also a disabled tractor-trailer at the 4.3-mile marker that has closed the north right lane and right shoulder.