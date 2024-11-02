Kyle: 30 Days of Hope

There are about 800 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is highlighting one child who needs a home every day in November during 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2024 marks the eighth year 10 News is doing this series.

“Family means to me is to be loved and treated well,” said Kyle who is still looking for a forever family. We featured him in 30 Days of Hope in 2022.

This sweet young man has a unique sense of humor that can make anyone laugh.

“I’m smart and I am talented. Things I’m good at is baseball, football and cornhole,”

Kyle loves being outside so much, he wishes the sun would never go down.

“My perfect day would be playing outside, and going somewhere like Just Jump or just having fun around the house.”

The 15-year-old will create fun and interesting projects using the items he finds in nature.

“What I would like to be is either a chef or an artist. The food I would like to bring down would either be hot dogs or hamburgers,” he said.

To celebrate his birthday, he would stay home and play games or go somewhere.

“I think if we were going out to have fun, I’d go to Dollywood and ride roller coasters or go to a pool and play,” he said.

Although he has been through a lot in his life, he is resilient and is a pleasure to be around.

“The thing I want in a family is to feel loved and to be loved by the parents,” said Kyle.

He is fascinated by electronics and will work on any device put in front of him. Kyle enjoys playing with younger kids. He may be a bit shy at first until he becomes comfortable.

Do you have love to provide this special young man?

