Route 311 now open in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Officials cut the ribbon today for a for a new road in Pittsylvania County.

They say they hope it will help the economy in Southside.

The new Route 311 connector road is a 2.4-mile road that provides major access to the Southern Virginia mega site at Berry Hill, which officials say is the largest access route in Virginia and the Southwest United States.

VDOT says meeting the transportation needs of this mega-site is crucial to its development.

organizers say the 3,500-acre publicly owned site stands ready to house multiple businesses and up to 5,200 jobs.