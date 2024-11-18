Skip to main content
Discussing politics at Thanksgiving

Advice on how to keep the dinner table calm at family gatherings

Char Morrison, Content Gatherer

Tags: Thanksgiving, Politics, Health

As we approach the holiday season and meet with family members that have different views, political discussions may get intense.

Knowing how to engage in respectful political conversations is key to a calm holiday and keeping relationships intact.

“Like it or not, people have different perspectives on virtually every issue, and the more we can have conversations around them, the more we’re likely to arrive at places where we have policy outcomes we all see as beneficial, that we’re all supportive of.”

Todd Schenck, Associate Professor and Chair of the Department of Urban Affairs and Planning at Virginia Tech

Having sensitive conversations in private spaces, instead of at the dinner table, can help keep tempers at bay.

Everyone should also be committed to having a respectful dialogue before engaging, and it’s also important to respect boundaries if others don’t want to talk politics.

Char Morrison joined the WSLS team as a Content Gatherer in fall 2024.

