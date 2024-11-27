Skip to main content
Lynchburg Fire Dept. Employee charged with embezzlement after investigation, LPD says

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Lynchburg Police Department, Lynchburg, Embezzlement, Lynchburg Fire Department, LPFA
Lynchburg police hold ceremony for new headquarters

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department announced Tuesday that after an investigation regarding a possible occurrence of embezzlement involving a city employee, they brought charges against a Lynchburg Fire Dept. employee.

According to the LPD officials were notified of the possible occurrence of embezzlement on Nov. 15.

The investigation uncovered evidence of recurring embezzlement activities related to the Lynchburg Progressive Firefighters Association, a local non-profit organization, no city funds are associated with the organization.

The LPD said as a result of the investigation Shaquita Ford has been charged with embezzlement and computer fraud, these charges stem from the allegations that Ford misappropriated funds and utilized computer systems in the process.

Ford has been placed on administrative leave.

“This employee has been placed on administrative leave while the case is adjudicated in the legal system. We have no further comment at this time.”

Lynchburg Fire Chief Gregory Wormser

The investigation remains ongoing as the LPD is continuing to gather evidence related to the case.

