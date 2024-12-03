Six displaced after residential fire in Danville Monday

DANVILLE, Va. – Six people were displaced after a residential fire in Danville Monday, according to the the town.

At 5:26 p.m. the Danville Fire Department was dispatched to the 300 block of Briarwood Drive for a reported structure fire.

According to authorities the caller advised the kitchen was on fire and upon arrival units saw light smoke showing from the rear of the structure and handles were deployed for fire attack in conjunction with the search of the structure.

10 News has learned the fire was contained to the kitchen area of the structure however a search was conducted to confirm no one was inside.

The rest of the house obtained smoke damage from the fire and crews were on the scene for two hours. 6 occupants and a pet were displaced due to the incident and our currently being helped by the Red Cross.