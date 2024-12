BUENA VISTA, Va. – Buena Vista Police Department said they are looking for a black car that was seen engaging in suspicious activities with minors on Wednesday.

BVPD said the suspected vehicle is black in color with pink rims. If you see this car, or have any information about it, please contact 911 and report as much information as possible.

This is a developing situation and we will update you with more information as it becomes available.