LIST: Resources for victims of domestic violence

Domestic Violence is a serious issue around our country, but there is a plethora of resources available to victims and their families.
If you or a loved one are currently in an emergency situation, call 911.
All of the following websites have important contacts, as well as quick/safe exit buttons that take you to alternative websites, in case you are in an unsafe environment.
Statewide:
- National Domestic Violence Hotline: Free and confidential hotline for victims and those calling on behalf of victims.
- Virginia Department of Social Services: Offers many resources to increase awareness of domestic violence, as well as government assistance to victims.
- You can also find plenty of 24-hour hotlines here.
Local:
- Women’s Center at Virginia Tech - Blacksburg
- Sabrina’s Place - Roanoke City
- Sexual Assault and Response Awareness - Roanoke City
- Family Resource Center - Wytheville
- Bedford County Domestic Violence Services - Bedford (No Quick Exit Button)
- Southside Survivor Response Center - Martinsville
- Haven of the Dan River Region - Chatham
- YWCA of Central Virginia - Lynchburg
- Project Horizon - Lexington
- Safehome Systems - Covington
Many other Virginia resources are available here.