LIST: Resources for victims of domestic violence

Domestic Violence is a serious issue around our country, but there is a plethora of resources available to victims and their families.

If you or a loved one are currently in an emergency situation, call 911.

All of the following websites have important contacts, as well as quick/safe exit buttons that take you to alternative websites, in case you are in an unsafe environment.

Statewide:

Local:

Many other Virginia resources are available here.