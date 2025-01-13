Deadline extended for Carilion Kidney Transplant Center

4.21 Update:

According to Erik Bodin, Director, Division of COPN, MCHIP, and CA in the office of Licensure and Certification, the deadline for the Carilion kidney transplant program was extended unlesss a decision is made sooner. The state health commissioner will issue a final determination by May 9. If a decision is not made by May 9 the proposal will be automatically approved.

Original Story:

Carilion Clinic is set to make its case to the Virginia Department of Health on Tuesday, seeking approval to open a kidney transplant center at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Currently, the closest transplant center is located at UVA Hospital in Charlottesville, a significant distance for many patients in the region. Carilion Clinic filed a certificate of public need with the state early last year, emphasizing the growing demand for such services in Roanoke and surrounding areas.

Sidney Vaught, a patient in Roanoke advocating for the new center, expressed frustration with the current situation. “I think that is ridiculous actually,” Vaught said. “So many people, not just here in Roanoke, but in outlying areas, have to drive even further to Charlottesville.”

Dr. David Salzberg, a transplant surgeon at Carilion Clinic, highlighted the importance of local access to kidney transplants to WSLS in a prior interview. “We need to bring this treatment back home to these patients,” Salzberg said. “Accessible care means less risk to the patient and more thorough care, leading to a better outcome.” Carilion Clinic argues that the region’s need for kidney transplants is expected to increase by nearly 35% over the next five years. State approval is required for the facility to open, and Carilion must demonstrate the necessity of the center in the area. The outcome of the meeting with the Virginia Department of Health could significantly impact healthcare access for residents in Roanoke and beyond.

