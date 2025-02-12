WATCH: AEP provides update on power outages

According to Appalachian Power, more than 79,000 customers are currently in the dark. The hardest hit areas include Carroll, Franklin, Floyd, Roanoke, and Patrick counties.

“Right now, ice accumulation when it’s over a quarter of an inch, and that’s coupled with heavy snow, that really has the potential to cause power outages simply because that excessive weight can weigh down our lines, our infrastructure and tree limbs, causing power outages," said Ashley Workman, an AEP spokesperson.

Restoration times vary but some may be without power until Friday. The estimated time refers to when ninety percent of customers in a given outage are expected to be restored, so you may have power back sooner.

AEP prioritizes outages containing critical infrastructure like water treatment plants, hospitals and first responders first, before working on large residential areas.

The company has brought in extra workers from 11 states to help with restoration efforts.

For more information on outage restoration times, and to report an outage, click here.