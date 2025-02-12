Winter storm causes power outages for thousands in SWVA and beyond

UPDATE:

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the winter storm has left 37,000 Appalachian Power customers without electricity, including 36,000 in Virginia and 1,000 in West Virginia, according to Appalachian Power. More than 5,700 field personnel are working around the clock to restore power safely and quickly, though restoration may be delayed due to challenging roads and field conditions.

The winter storm sweeping through has left 34,322 Appalachian Power customers in our region without power, with numbers rising. The 1,500-mile-wide storm is affecting southern Virginia and southern West Virginia with rain, snow, and ice.

Appalachian Power has reported they have deployed 5,400 workers to restore power safely and quickly. Residents can check outage updates at AppalachianPower.com/Outages.

