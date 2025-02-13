WATCH: Governor Youngkin details winter response plan

Virginia has seen over 110,000 power outages and more than 950 traffic accidents. Governor Youngkin also issued a state of emergency before the winter storm on Monday.

Now the Governor is preparing for yet another storm that is expected to bring heavy rain and flooding, especially along the I-81 corridor and in the Lynchburg and Roanoke areas.

Youngkin urges residents to be careful as these storms follow Hurricane Helene’s path of flooding.

“I’m encouraged and inspired by the grit of Virginians who have recovered well, although we know there’s a long way to go and yet. Here we are again with another flooding risk,” Youngkin said.

“I’m asking everyone to please make good decisions, pay attention to your information sources and know that if you call for help we will be there,” He said.

There are swift water rescue crews, helicopters and National Guard available for potential flooding and rescue operations.