Five men arrested following narcotics investigation and pursuit in Henry County

Photo of James Wooten, Ronnie Prillaman, Donavon Nibblett, Cameron Santillo, the seized guns and drugs, and Anthony Santillo, in order.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Five men were arrested in Henry County on Tuesday following a narcotics investigation and a pursuit, Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.

HCSO said their Narcotics Interdiction Unit attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation around 4 p.m. on Thursday. The driver did not stop, and law enforcement engaged in a vehicle pursuit for about 3 miles. The driver exited the vehicle on Stockton Road and fled on foot, but was later tracked by a K-9 to a residence on Willow Court. At the residence, deputies arrested Donavon Nibblett and found methamphetamine in the vehicle involved.

After Nibblett was arrested, authorities said they linked this incident to an ongoing narcotics investigation that was taking place on Mt. Olivet Road in Martinsville. Following their newfound intelligence on the investigation, the HCSO SWAT team was able to execute a search warrant at the residence; this occurred around 8:15 p.m. In the home, they found unspecified amounts of suspected heroin, along with firearms and ammunition.

Following the execution of the search warrant, HCSO said they arrested the following men on the following charges, some of which were wanted on unrelated charges:

Cameron Santillo 5 Counts of Probation Violation out of Henry County (felony) 3 Counts of Probation Violation out of Patrick County



Anthony Santillo Probation Violation out of Martinsville (felony)



Ronnie Prillaman Contempt of Court



James Wooten Possession of a Firearm by a convicted felon.



Donavon Nibblett was also arrested on the following charges:

4 Counts of Probation Violation out of Henry County (felony)

1 Count of Probation Violation out of Henry County (misdemeanor)

Contempt of Court, City of Martinsville

All men are incarcerated at the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond, aside from Wooten, who had a $2,000 secured bond.

HCSO thanked the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources for their K-9 assistance, as well as the Martinsville Police Department and the Virginia State Police for their help.