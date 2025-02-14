Franklin County residents battle power outages, find relief at warming center

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The aftermath of this week’s winter storm continues to impact many areas in the region, with cleanup efforts still underway. Floyd and Franklin counties have both declared a state of emergency due to widespread power outages, with more than half of residents in Franklin County still without electricity as of late Friday afternoon.

In response, Franklin County High School has become a vital resource for those affected, transforming into a warming center for residents without power. For many, the high school has become a lifeline since the storm, providing more than just warmth.

The warming center offers residents the chance to shower, eat, and charge their devices while waiting for power to be restored. It’s also providing a place for people to gather during a difficult time.

Kevin Siers, Superintendent of Franklin County Public Schools said, “You’ll see half the county here at a football game, so everyone is familiar with where we are and what we have. It’s a great place to bring folks together and offer assistance while the county struggles with all the power outages.”

One family taking advantage of the warming center is the Jewell family, who have been without power since Wednesday. “But to have this support at the high school and then to have the promise of water and ice and things like that, you really feel fortunate to take advantage,” said Chinah Jewell. “Even if you feel like there might be a lot of people who need it, it’s nice to know it’s there for the taking.”

According to Franklin County Fire Chief Michael Fowler, more than 17,000 homes in the area remain without power, primarily due to downed trees on power lines. “There’s a safety protocol first. There are a lot of trees still on the power lines. In order to bring those trees down safely, the tree removal crews come first, and then these folks that are standing by are ready to put the lines back up, put the new poles in, and start the replacement process,” Fowler said.

Fowler expects that more than 80% of power will be restored by the end of the weekend, offering a glimmer of hope for those still waiting.

“So early estimates from APCO were saying that the power was going to come back on for most of the residents of the county today by midnight, but because that second day brought such a surge we are still running through that. The estimates say we should be well over 80 percent restored by the end of the weekend.”

As time passes, Franklin County residents continue to make use of the makeshift warming center, meeting their essential needs—and even finding moments to play basketball and burn off some energy while they wait for recovery.