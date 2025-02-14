Skip to main content
Third person arrested in connection with 2024 Franklin Co. homicide

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Franklin County, Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Brandon Holland, Homicide

FRANKLIN CO., Va. – A third person has been arrested in relation to the murder of Brandon Holland which occurred in December of last year, according to the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office.

As previously reported, FRCSO said they responded to reports of a shooting at a home on Moe Lane around 4:30 a.m. last December. Once they arrived, they found and identified 30-year-old Brandon Holland suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

58-year-old Jeffrey Overstreet, of Callaway was indicted in February by the Circuit Grand Jury on the following charges:

  • Felony Count of 1st Degree Murder- Conspiracy to commit
  • Felony Count of Non-Capital 1st Degree Muder
  • Felony Count of Firearm Use in commission of a felony
  • Felony Count of Maliciously Discharging Firearm in Occupied Dwelling

Overstreet was taken into custody on Feb. 3. and is currently being held without bond as he awaits court proceedings.

