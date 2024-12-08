Skip to main content
Man arrested following fatal shooting in Franklin County

Tags: Crime, Franklin County, Montgomery County
Photo of Antonio Payne. (Copyright 2024 by Franklin County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man following a fatal shooting that took place in Franklin County early on Saturday morning.

FCSO said they responded to reports of a shooting at a home on Moe Lane around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday. Once they arrived, they found and identified 30-year-old Brandon Callaway suffering from a gunshot wound. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said that following an investigation, they identified 37-year-old Antonio Payne to be the primary suspect. He was taken into custody in Montgomery County early Sunday morning. He has been charged with Second-Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

FCSO thanked the U.S. Marshals and Virginia State Police for their help in finding and arresting Payne. They also extended condolences to the family of the victim.

We will update you as more information becomes available.

