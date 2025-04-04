Treetop Quest returns to Explore Park with thrilling aerial adventures

Copy Copy

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Treetop Quest is back for the spring, and you can enjoy everything it has to offer with friends and family at Explore Park.

For anyone who hasn’t been, Treetop Quest is an aerial obstacle course with everything from ziplining to climbing on cargo nets.

“What I love about Treetop Quest is it’s really for all ages four and up, so you can bring your whole family out here to enjoy a long day, about a two-hour experience of getting some exercise while you’re out in the trees while also having fun,” said Marketing and Administrative Coordinator Alex North with Parks and Recreation for Roanoke County.

There are five courses for ages seven and up and two for kids aged four to six, called the Chick Pea courses.

“So, those are for our little climbers, for them to get used to the gear. They still have the same harness, the same C-clip, and the same trolley for any of the zip elements that they experience on the course so that when they’re older, they’ll already know what to do,” said North.

For anyone worried about safety, the instructors will show you how to put your gear on properly, and they’ll practice with you.

“So you have a practice run on a walking element in a zip line, and then they’ll also show you how to clip in properly and attach a trolley for any of those zip line elements,” said North.

This is Roanoke County’s seventh year hosting Treetop Quest, which averages about 9,000 to 10,000 people a year. The aerial obstacle course is only open on Saturdays and Sundays during the spring, starting Saturday, April 5, through Memorial Day.

Roanoke County is also hosting other activities in the Spring.

The Kite Festival is returning for the 24th year at Green Hill Park on Saturday, April 19.

Food Truck Thursdays are also coming back.

“That’s returning for the spring at Green Hill Park on Thursday, April 24th, before we get kicked off with some other ones in May,” said North.