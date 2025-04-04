One hospitalized, 5 displaced after Danville apartment fire

Copy Copy

DANVILLE, Va. – One person was hospitalized, and five people were displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Danville.

According to the Danville Fire Department, the fire occurred at about 2 a.m. Friday in the 120 block of Benefield Street.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke spilling from both floors of the two-story apartment and the basement. Everyone had safely evacuated the home, but a male victim suffered burns in the incident and was transported to Sovah Health Danville for treatment.

The fire was brought under control within about 10 minutes and extinguished within approximately two hours and 15 minutes.

The fire department reports no other injuries and says that the American Red Cross is helping the residents with shelter.