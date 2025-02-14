WATCH: AEP says outages still impacting thousands of Virginians

The aftermath of this week’s winter storm has left damage across our area, including widespread power outages from downed trees.

According to Appalachian Power, more than 77,000 customers are currently in the dark. The hardest hit areas include Bedford, Franklin, Floyd, Roanoke, and Grayson counties.

“When that ice accumulation is over a quarter of an inch, that’s when we can start to see issues that lead to power outages. And that, coupled with freezing rain, really has the tendency to weigh down lines, weigh down tree limbs and cause problems that lead to power outages,” said Ashley Workman, AEP spokesperson.

Restoration efforts are underway, but some customers may be left in the dark until late Sunday due to the sheer number of downed trees and outages.

You can find an updated list of outages here.