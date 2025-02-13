Power outages in Southwest, Central Virginia Feb. 13, 2025

Many throughout the Commonwealth are in the dark Thursday after a snowstorm blew into the state, dumping as much as 12 inches of snow in some parts of our region.
Regarding power outages, several localities in our area have been hit especially hard, including Carroll County, Franklin County, Floyd County, Grayson County, Montgomery County, Patrick County and Roanoke County.
We spoke with AEP spokesperson Ashley Workman, who said that although restoration times vary, some people could be without power until Friday.
We’re working for you to break down some of the worst outages in our region. Below is a list of outages organized by power company and county/city as of 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
- Amherst: 199
- Bedford: 4,163
- Bland: 21
- Botetourt: 332
- Campbell: 4,062
- Carroll: 3,665
- Floyd: 7,989
- Franklin: 17,875
- Galax: 195
- Giles: 10
- Grayson: 10,132
- Henry: 632
- Lynchburg: 460
- Montgomery: 13,432
- Patrick: 1,945
- Pittsylvania: 591
- Pulaski: 2,532
- Radford: 74
- Roanoke: 6,534
- Roanoke City: 1,314
- Wythe: 25
- Alleghany County: 41
- Appomattox: 1,027
- Botetourt: 2
- Campbell: 326
- Charlotte: 47
- Halifax: 193
- Pittsylvania: 970
Southside Electric Cooperative:
- Bedford: 4.2k
- Campbell: 2.1k
- Charlotte: 1.7k
- Pittsylvania: 877
- Appomattox: 1.5k
- Halifax: 48
- Pittsylvania: 1,323
As a reminder, there are several safety measures you’ll want to keep in mind in the event of a power outage. Here are a few tips recommended by Appalachian Power:
- Charge phones, laptops and other electronic devices.
- Prepare an emergency kit with non-perishable food, water, flashlights, batteries and a first aid kit.
- Make a plan in case of extended outages, especially those requiring electricity for medical equipment.
- If you have a generator, be sure you have read all the manufacturer’s instructions.
- If your power company provides a mobile app, be sure to download it and sign up for outage alerts if available.