Power outages in Southwest, Central Virginia Feb. 13, 2025

Many throughout the Commonwealth are in the dark Thursday after a snowstorm blew into the state, dumping as much as 12 inches of snow in some parts of our region.

Regarding power outages, several localities in our area have been hit especially hard, including Carroll County, Franklin County, Floyd County, Grayson County, Montgomery County, Patrick County and Roanoke County.

We spoke with AEP spokesperson Ashley Workman, who said that although restoration times vary, some people could be without power until Friday.

We’re working for you to break down some of the worst outages in our region. Below is a list of outages organized by power company and county/city as of 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Appalachian Power:

Amherst: 199

Bedford: 4,163

Bland: 21

Botetourt: 332

Campbell: 4,062

Carroll: 3,665

Floyd: 7,989

Franklin: 17,875

Galax: 195

Giles: 10

Grayson: 10,132

Henry: 632

Lynchburg: 460

Montgomery: 13,432

Patrick: 1,945

Pittsylvania: 591

Pulaski: 2,532

Radford: 74

Roanoke: 6,534

Roanoke City: 1,314

Wythe: 25

Dominion energy:

Alleghany County: 41

Appomattox: 1,027

Botetourt: 2

Campbell: 326

Charlotte: 47

Halifax: 193

Pittsylvania: 970

Southside Electric Cooperative:

Bedford: 4.2k

Campbell: 2.1k

Charlotte: 1.7k

Pittsylvania: 877

Appomattox: 1.5k

Mecklenburg Electric:

Halifax: 48

Pittsylvania: 1,323

As a reminder, there are several safety measures you’ll want to keep in mind in the event of a power outage. Here are a few tips recommended by Appalachian Power: