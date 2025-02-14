Understanding your pet’s body language

We love our pets, but sometimes, we don’t always understand what they want. They may not be able to speak, but we can get information based on their body language. Recognizing their signals is key to understanding their needs and emotions.

For dogs, facial expressions and tail positions can reveal if they are super happy or stressed. A relaxed posture and its ears back means they’re curious, while a dog who is tense and has its ears back is afraid.

Cats, on the other hand, have more subtle body language. A high tail indicates a cat is eager to interact, and a cat showing its belly is expressing comfort, not asking for belly rubs.

“As a good pet owner, we need to learn these cues so that we can tell that person like, hey, absolutely my dog would love to of meet you or you know what, he/she’s not feeling it today.” Dr. Virginia Edwards, Collegiate Assistant Professor

Every pet is unique, so it’s important to learn your pet’s specific body language, and by understanding their signals, you can create a happier, less stressful life for them.