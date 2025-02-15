Skip to main content
Two displaced following house fire in Roanoke County

Tags: Roanoke County, Cave Spring, Fire
Photo of the Roanoke County Fire. (Copyright 2025 by Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Two were displaced following a house fire that occurred in Roanoke County on Saturday, Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said.

RCFRD said they responded to reports of a house on fire on the 7700 block of Starlight Lane around 9:05 a.m. on Saturday. A Roanoke County Police Officer was the first to arrive on scene and assisted in evacuating two people from the home. The residents were alerted by smoke alarms and escaped without injury.

Authorities said the Cave Spring Volunteer Fire Department also arrived on scene and assisted in controlling the fire, which took around 45 minutes.

RCFRD said that both residents are currently staying with family in the area. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is currently working to determine a cause and provide a damage estimate.

