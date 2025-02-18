88-year-old dies after Amherst County crash

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Amherst County that claimed the life of an 88-year-old man.

The crash happened on Feb. 14 at about 12:19 p.m. and involved a 2008 Ford Escape and a 2009 Nissan Murano. Authorities said Harlan M. Barr, 88, from Madison Heights, was driving the Ford Escape. He was trying to make a left turn from Dixie Airport Road onto southbound South Amherst Highway when the northbound Nissan Murano collided with his vehicle, according to Virginia State Police.

Sadly, Barr was taken to a nearby hospital, where he passed away the next day. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time. Geneva Barr, 88, who was a passenger in the Escape, suffered serious injuries and was also taken to the hospital. She, too, was wearing a seatbelt, authorities said.

Nancy I. Lewis, 77, also from Madison Heights, was driving the Murano. She sustained serious injuries and was transported to a hospital. Lewis was wearing her seatbelt during the crash.

As of now, charges are pending, and the investigation is still ongoing.