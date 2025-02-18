Skip to main content
Gateway Project goes in front of Roanoke City Council for public hearing

Jason Freund, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Gateway Project, Affordable Housing, Homelessness, Roanoke, Roanoke City Council
Gateway Project (WSLS 2025)

The “Gateway Project” - a project that is designed to tackle Roanoke’s affordable housing issues - will be presented to the Roanoke City Council today for a public hearing.

The houses provided by the Gateway Project are designed to provide high-quality living spaces for individuals earning between $18,000 and $60,000 a year in Southeast Roanoke.

The project does have its detractors though. Opponents of the project believe it could have negative impacts on parking and traffic within the neighborhoods.

Proponents of the project believe it will revitalize the city of Roanoke and help it take the first steps toward solving the homelessness issues within the city.

The meeting is set to take place at 7:00 P.M. at the City Council Chambers.

Jason Freund headshot

Jason Freund is a Multimedia Journalist with WSLS 10 who had spent two and half years reporting in West Texas before moving to Roanoke in January 2025.

