Gateway Project goes in front of Roanoke City Council for public hearing

The “Gateway Project” - a project that is designed to tackle Roanoke’s affordable housing issues - will be presented to the Roanoke City Council today for a public hearing.

The houses provided by the Gateway Project are designed to provide high-quality living spaces for individuals earning between $18,000 and $60,000 a year in Southeast Roanoke.

Recommended Videos

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

The project does have its detractors though. Opponents of the project believe it could have negative impacts on parking and traffic within the neighborhoods.

Proponents of the project believe it will revitalize the city of Roanoke and help it take the first steps toward solving the homelessness issues within the city.

The meeting is set to take place at 7:00 P.M. at the City Council Chambers.