Martinsville police arrest suspect in 2023 homicide

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – An arrest has been made in connection with a 2023 homicide in the Martinsville community. On Feb. 18, 2025, Martinsville police, in collaboration with the Greensboro Police Department and the North Carolina Bureau of Criminal Investigations, apprehended Jahil Arman Martin, 23, of Greensboro. Martin has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond pending extradition to Virginia, according to the Martinsville Police Department.

The arrest is linked to the July 9, 2023, murder of Nyjeon Dameae Brandon, a 20-year-old Martinsville resident, authorities say. Brandon was brought to the Sovah Health Martinsville emergency room with gunshot wounds and succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival. The investigation revealed that the shooting occurred while Brandon was a passenger in a vehicle traveling in the 300 block of Commonwealth Boulevard.

The case has been under investigation since the incident, with Martinsville Police Chief reacting to the homicide in a July 10, 2023, article. The initial investigation details were reported in a July 9, 2023, article.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident and are urging anyone with information to contact Lt. Richard Barrow at 276-403-5458 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63CRIME (276-632-7463). Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip line, and informants could receive a reward of up to $2,500.