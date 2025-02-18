WATCH: FDA approves new method to screen for cervical cancer

Pap smears are a regular part of health care for those at risk of cervical cancer, but for many patients, the test can be uncomfortable or embarrassing.

A new collection method has recently been approved by the FDA for people to screen themselves in the doctor’s office, for HPV.

This can be much less intimidating than a traditional pap smear.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“This particular route for testing, looking for the presence of that virus and allowing women to collect their own sample reduces a lot of those barriers,” said Emma Mitchell, an associate professor at the UVA School Of Nursing. “If you can collect your own sample, there’s less embarrassment, there’s less fear of pain from a speculum, etc.”

Many women avoid this test, but researchers hope this new method will result in more people getting tested for HPV.

The FDA is looking into approving this for at-home testing.