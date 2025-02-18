WATCH: Gov. Youngkin and authorities urge caution ahead of more winter weather

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Virginians are once again preparing for another round of winter weather.

Governor Youngkin is making sure more resources are available and encouraging Virginians to not only prepare but also stay off the roads.

“as we head into this latest snow event, I know that a lot of people haven’t recovered from the last one... We are still under a state of emergency. And I cannot be more clear. We declared this now 10 days ago, but I need everybody to understand that the state of emergency continues, and if there wasn’t one that had already been declared, I would be declaring one today,” Governor Youngkin said.

The National Guard is already deployed in parts of our area. But they are also heading to Lynchburg, Richmond and along the eastern shore.

VDOT says this week’s snow should be easier to handle than last week’s wintry mix, but crews say safety precautions remain the same.

“Just because it’s gonna be a snow event and we’re not expecting to get more than 3 inches here in the Lynchburg area does not mean we take it lightly. the advice is still gonna be complete your travels before the snow hits we are in a state of emergency you don’t wanna be driving in it,” Len Stevens, Communications Manager for Lynchburg VDOT, said.

As always make sure to keep up with the latest weather details, prepare for power outages and stay off the roads.