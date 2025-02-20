Over 25-year-old missing persons case out of Nelson County reopened

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A missing persons case from 1998 has been reopened following new details about a man’s disappearance, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jeffery Quick, a resident of Nelson County, was reported missing on May 23, 1998, and he was never located. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office has recently reconducted interviews with many people associated with this case, and new information has been revealed that points toward Quick being a victim of a homicide. They believe the homicide occurred on or around May 22, 1998.

Recommended Videos

NCSO said they have “high confidence” that Quick’s remains are located in Basset, Virginia, which is located in Henry County. The sheriff’s office has requested assistance from anyone with information on the case, particularly those in Henry County. If you have any information on this case, please contact Investigator Chip Woody with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 263-7069.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.