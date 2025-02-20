Roanoke murder suspect’s criminal history

ROANOKE, Va. – Kurt James Davis, 34, is currently charged with second-degree murder and has a history of legal issues.

On Feb. 19, 2025, Davis allegedly attacked 80-year-old Susan B. Williams in the hallway of her Roanoke apartment complex.

She was found with severe injuries and pronounced dead at the scene by Roanoke police.

In 2018, Davis pleaded guilty to arson and burglary after setting fire to pizza boxes at a Little Caesars.

WSLS 10 News has previously reported on this incident. Read more here.

He was also charged with entering a structure [Little Caesars] to commit assault and battery.

Davis has multiple public intoxication charges, with guilty verdicts in February 2022 and April 2024.

A similar charge in December 2024 was later dropped.

Davis, who has no fixed address, is believed not to have known Williams.

His arraignment was held recently, with a primary hearing scheduled for March 19 at 9 a.m. EST.

He has no bond and will be appointed a public defender.

The investigation into Williams' death is ongoing.

WSLS attempted to get more information, but search warrants were sealed.

Warrant of Arrest for Kurt James Davis (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)