RPD investigating Thursday afternoon homicide in Northeast Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Laconia Avenue Northeast. A man was pronounced dead at the scene RPD said, and there is no active threat to the community.

Recommended Videos

According to officials, the shooting took place at 2:41 p.m., and currently Laconia Ave. NE is closed to the intersection of Murrell Rd. and Midland St. NE as the investigation continues. The two people involved in the incident are currently being interviewed by detectives.

10 News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available