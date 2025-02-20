Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
24º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

RPD investigating Thursday afternoon homicide in Northeast Roanoke

RPD says there is no active threat to the community

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke, RPD, Roanoke Police Homicide
No description found

ROANOKE, Va. – Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Laconia Avenue Northeast. A man was pronounced dead at the scene RPD said, and there is no active threat to the community.

Recommended Videos

According to officials, the shooting took place at 2:41 p.m., and currently Laconia Ave. NE is closed to the intersection of Murrell Rd. and Midland St. NE as the investigation continues. The two people involved in the incident are currently being interviewed by detectives.

10 News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Duncan Weigand headshot

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS