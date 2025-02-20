Six charged on crimes of exploiting children in Bedford County sting operation

Six men arrested (Courtesy of Bedford Co.)

BEDFORD CO., Va. – In October of last year, the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted “Operation: Anvill Strike” a multi-day online undercover operation to identify individuals engaged in online sexual exploitation of children which led to the arrest of six individuals.

The individuals and their charges are as follows:

John Parker 66, of Ulster County, New York was already a registered sex offender in New York, having prior convictions related to the promotion/possession of child sex abuse material he has also been extradited to Bedford.

One (1) count of COV 18.2-374.1:1, knowingly possess/distribute child pornography with intent to distribute, first offense

Nine (9) counts of COV 18.2-374.1:1, knowingly possess/distribute child pornography with intent to distribute, second or subsequent offenses

Kenneth Clinton Frazier 29 from Gerogia, will face prosecution in Georgia

Thirteen (13) counts of O.C.G.A. Section 16-12-100(b)(8) - Sexual Exploitation of a Child (Felony)

Ten (10) counts of O.C.G.A. Section 16-12-100.1 – Furnishing Obscene Materials to a Minor by Computer (Misdemeanor)

One (1) count O.C.G.A. Section 16-12-100.2(e)(1) – Computer Pornography (Obscene Contact) (Felony)

Three (3) counts of O.C.G.A. Section 16-4-1 FEL – Criminal Attempt (Felony)

One (1) count of O.C.G.A. Section 16-12-100.3 – Obscene Telephone Child (Misdemeanor)

One (1) count of O.C.G.A. Section 16-6-5 – Enticing Child (Felony)

Ryan Hunter Gipson, 34 from Missouri, extradited to Bedford.

One (1) count of COV 18.2-374.3, use of a communications system to facilitate certain offenses involving children, first offense

One (1) count of COV 18.2-374.3, use of a communications system to facilitate certain offenses involving children, second or subsequent offense

Julio Roman, 56 from Florida, will be prosecuted in Florida

Three (3) counts of FLS 847.0138-3, Transmission of material harmful to minors by electronic device or equipment

Thoms Angelina, 35 from Rhode Island, has been extradited to Bedford County.

One (1) count COV 18.2-374.3, Use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children

Nine (9) counts COV 18.2-374.3, Use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children, second or subsequent offenses

James Revels, 65 from South Carolina, is awaiting extradition to Bedford County.

One (1) count COV 18.2-374.3, Use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children

Three (3) counts COV 18.2-374.3, Use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children, second or subsequent offenses

As all investigations are still ongoing, no additional info will be released at this time, the office said. If anyone has any information related to any investigation into any of these suspects, please contact the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force through the Bedford Sheriff’s Office at 434-534-9521-238