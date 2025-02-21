Skip to main content
Filing taxes for free wit IRS Free File

(AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File) (Jon Elswick, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The IRS is offering an easier way to file taxes for free with IRS Free File.

If your income is less than $84,000 a year, you’re eligible to use IRS Free File, which allows you to electronically file your taxes and receive your owed tax refund for free. On top of it being free, IRS Free File partner companies can’t disclose or use tax return information for purposes other than tax return preparation without your voluntary consent.

The IRS has provided a list of information you will need to file your tax returns with IRS Free File:

You can get more information on how to file your taxes with the IRS here.

