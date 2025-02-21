Memorial walk planned in remembrance of Ma’kayvia Cabell

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A memorial walk will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in remembrance of Ma’kayvia Cabell. The community is invited to come together to honor her memory and reflect on her life.

Ma’kayvia Cabell’s tragic death has left a profound impact on those who knew her. The walk aims to provide a space for healing and solidarity among friends, family, and community members.

Recommended Videos

For more information about the incident, you can read the article detailing the events here.

The organizers encourage participants to gather in peace and unity as they remember Ma’kayvia and support one another during this difficult time.