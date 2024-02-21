Lynchburg Police searching for suspect believed to be armed after shooting incident

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a suspect who is believed to be armed following a shooting incident.

Authorities are currently at the scene of the 1800 block of Locust Street and said the suspect ran away from the scene.

He is described as a man in his early 20s with short hair, dark jeans, a dark jacket and white slides.

Residents are asked to avoid the area if possible.

