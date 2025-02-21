Rookie’s Ice Cream relocates to Cave Spring with grand re-opening

CAVE SPRING, Va. – Rookie’s Ice Cream has moved from downtown to a new location in Cave Spring, and is hosting a grand re-opening today, Friday, Feb. 21. The new store is located in Suite D at 3549 Electric Road.

From 1 - 10 p.m. on Friday, customers can enjoy a free kids scoop of ice cream. This offer is limited to one per person, and no purchase is necessary.

In addition to the free ice cream, Rookie’s is offering a chance for one lucky visitor to win free ice cream for a year! By signing up for the loyalty program at any point during the weekend, participants will be entered into a drawing to win one free visit per week for the remainder of 2025.