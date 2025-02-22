Amherst County scam impacting local residents

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is warning locals of a scam that has been impacting various residents.

Reports to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office have stated scammers have been contacting individuals by phone and claiming to be a law enforcement agency. They then tell the recipient they have missed a court date, have an outstanding warrant, or owe fines. Finally, the scammer will ask for payment via prepaid cards, wire transfers, or digital payment apps.

Recommended Videos

ACSO said they will never contact residents demanding immediate payment for legal matters over the phone. If you get a call from this scammer, it is recommended you hang up immediately.

The Sheriff’s Office has provided the following red flags to know if you’re being scammed: