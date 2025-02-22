Governor Youngkin recognizes recipients of 2024 Governor’s Fire Service Awards

FILE - Gov. Glenn Youngkin delivers his State of the Commonwealth address before a joint session of the Virginia General Assembly, Jan. 10, 2024, at the state Capitol in Richmond, Va. Gambling regulations, school construction and the state budget were on the agenda for Virginia lawmakers returning to Richmond on Wednesday, April 17, to consider Youngkin’s proposed amendments to legislation and his record number of vetoes. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced the recipients of the 2024 Governor’s Fire Service Awards, recognizing outstanding contributions to Virginia’s fire service. Among the honorees are the Salem Fire Marshal’s Office and Trevor Baldwin, Pamplin Volunteer Fire Dept. Company 18 from Campbell County, who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to community safety and emergency response.

The Salem Fire Marshal’s Office, part of the Salem Fire and EMS Department, was recognized for its significant impact on community risk reduction. On May 11, 2024, the department collaborated with the Southwest Virginia Chapter of the American Red Cross to conduct a smoke alarm installation event. This initiative targeted mobile home parks in east Salem, resulting in the installation of 97 new smoke detectors and enhancing fire safety awareness for 72 homes and 177 individuals.

Trevor Baldwin, a dedicated member of the Pamplin Volunteer Fire Department, was honored as Virginia Firefighter of the Year. With 18 years of service, Baldwin has significantly enhanced emergency response operations in his community. In addition to his volunteer work, he serves on a Facility Fire Brigade at a major local business, where he holds the rank of Captain. His leadership in fire ground command and commitment to training have strengthened volunteer fire services in Virginia.

Governor Youngkin praised the awardees for their dedication to public safety, stating, “These award recipients embody excellence, dedication, and leadership in the fire service, and I am honored to recognize their contributions to public safety across the commonwealth.”

These awards highlight the exceptional efforts of the Salem Fire Marshal’s Office and Trevor Baldwin in advancing fire safety and emergency preparedness in their communities.