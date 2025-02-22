No one injured after shots fired in Lynchburg

No one was injured after four homes were hit with gunfire in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, VA – Early Saturday morning, Lynchburg police responded to reports of gunfire on Countryplace Lane at approximately 4:49 a.m.

Officers discovered that bullets had struck four townhomes. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Witnesses reported seeing up to four males fleeing the scene in a black vehicle.

Authorities are currently working to identify the vehicle’s make and model as part of their ongoing investigation.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in this matter. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lynchburg Police at (434) 455-6054 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at p3tips.com, through the P3 mobile app, or by texting CVCS to 738477.