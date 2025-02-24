Man reported missing out of Staunton

Photo of Justin Cromer and the possible car he is driving.

STAUNTON, Va. – The Staunton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

26-year-old Justin Cromer was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. He is possibly wearing a dark hoodie and brown boots. He also has a rose tattoo behind his left ear. Police believe he may be driving a 2001 maroon Ford Explorer with Virginia plates AEY-7078.

Recommended Videos

VSP and SPD believe Cromer’s disappearance may result in a threat to his health and safety.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Justin, please contact the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842.