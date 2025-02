ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Thomas “Danny” Warlitner, longtime officer and Sheriff of Alleghany County sheriff from 1986-1994, passed away on Feb. 22 at 88, Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office said.

Danny served the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office for 31 years, 8 years of which he served as the sheriff in the county. A family gathering is set to be held in the Arritt Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, Feb. 28.

You can read a full obituary and share condolences online here.