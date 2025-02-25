28-year-old Roanoke man arrested on multiple child sex crimes charges

ROANOKE, Va. – A 28-year-old Roanoke man was arrested and charged on multiple charges of online child sex crimes after it was discovered he was in possession of child pornography.

According to officials, detectives from the Roanoke Police Department’s Special Victims Unit, VSP and Franklin County executed a search warrant at a residence in the 2500 block of Weaver Rd. SW Monday.

Recommended Videos

28-year-old Logan Michael Spencer was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession

Reproduction

Distribution

Solicitation

And Facilitation of child pornography

According to a Roanoke County spokesperson Spencer was employed as dispatcher in Roanoke County’s Emergency Communications Center. He has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Spencer also has served as Volunteer Chief for the Cave Spring Rescue Squad and has been suspended from that position pending the outcome of the investigation.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that he may have had contact with children in the community, RPD said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500. This investigation remains active and ongoing.