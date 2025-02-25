Amherst County man arrested after bomb discovered during search warrant

AMHERST CO., Va. – An Amherst County man has been arrested after a bomb was discovered in his residence during a search warrant that was executed by the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office Monday.

According to officials, the warrant was executed in the 700 block of Gidsville Rd. in the Lowesville community. The search warrant was issued for the possession of stolen property.

Recommended Videos

Upon execution of the warrant an explosive device was located inside the residence and the area was immediately evacuated and the device was safely detonated. After the device was detonated additional stolen items were located and Timothy Langhorne Walker Jr was arrested and charged with the following:

Grand Larceny

Possession with Intent to Manufacture Explosives

Walker was arrested Tuesday morning at a residence in the Monroe area of Amherst Co. He is currently being held without bond at the Amherst Adult Detention Center in Madison Heights.