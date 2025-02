A man will spend decades in prison for trying to attack a Clifton Forge police officer with a knife.

Micah Godfrey pled guilty to the aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer on Monday.

He received a 25-year sentence, followed by five years of probation.

As we’ve reported previously, Godfrey was shot multiple times after ambushing the officer behind the police station in the Family Dollar-Dollar Tree parking lot back in December 2023.

Police say it was unprovoked.