24-year-old man charged in connection with officer-involved shooting in Clifton Forge

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – Virginia State Police has identified and charged the suspect believed to be involved in an officer-involved shooting that happened earlier this month in Clifton Forge.

Authorities said 24-year-old Micah Allen Godfrey has been charged with malicious wounding in connection with this incident.

Once the investigation is complete, the findings and the evidence will be sent to the Alleghany County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for review, authorities said.

As we’ve reported previously, the incident occurred on Dec. 8 in the parking lot of the Family Dollar/Dollar Tree located near the Clifton Forge Police Department.

We were told that the suspect, who had a knife, attempted an “ambush-style, unprovoked attack” toward an officer exiting the rear of the building when the officer shot the man several times.

Following that, Godfrey was flown out to Roanoke Memorial, where he was treated for life-threatening injuries, authorities said. The officer involved in the incident was not injured, according to Virginia State Police.

Godfrey’s set to have a preliminary hearing on Feb. 6, 2024, court records show.

10 News is working to get a mugshot of Godfrey and will update this article once we receive it.