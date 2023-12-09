39º
Virginia State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Clifton Forge

Tags: Clifton Forge, Virginia State Police, Shooting, Crime
police lights (FILE) (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating an incident in Clifton Forge.

We’re told police are responding to what they say is an officer-involved shooting.

Details are limited at this time. We’re working for you to learn more.

