Virginia Lawmakers pass legislation to reduce AEP rates

RICHMOND, Va – For those of us reeling from high power bills after this winter’s bitter cold, relief may be on the way.

Virginia lawmakers unanimously passed the ap-co rate reduction act during the 2025 legislature session. It now awaits the governor’s signature.

The bill will prohibit Appalachian Power from increasing rates during the winter months.

That’s going to bring down bills by about $10 a month, by restructuring some costs, and then say to Appalachian Power, you cannot be increasing rates in the middle of the winter in difficult times," said Roanoke Rep. Sam Rasoul (D).

“It’s going to help some. It’s not dramatic, but the main thing is they’re not going to go up anymore,” said state senator Mark Peake (R) of Giles County.

AEP will also not be allowed to charge interest or late fees from July through December and connection fees from July through February.

Appalachian Power is also required to consider seasonal rates, and alternatives to budget billing.